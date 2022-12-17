First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.17 on Thursday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

