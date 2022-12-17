Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

