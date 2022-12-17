Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FWP opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

