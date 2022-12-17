Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,908 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

