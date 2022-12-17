FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dorian LPG Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorian LPG in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorian LPG’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

