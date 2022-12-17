FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.07 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

