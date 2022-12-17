Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $55.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.