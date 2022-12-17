Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,274 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in AT&T by 125.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

