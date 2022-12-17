Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 85,635 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

