Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229,062.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.