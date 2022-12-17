GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
