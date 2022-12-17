GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.