Gleason Group Inc. Buys 216 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

