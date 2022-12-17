Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

