GlycoMimetics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.