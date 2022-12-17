Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

