Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.