Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 44,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 919,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,866.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 902,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.