Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

