Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $44.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

