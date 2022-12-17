Head to Head Survey: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.52 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 8.76 $29.37 million ($1.24) -141.31

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69

Workday has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Workday beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

