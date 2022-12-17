Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $167.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Herc Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

