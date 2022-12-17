HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $201,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.