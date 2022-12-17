Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

