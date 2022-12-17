Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 6,087 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

