Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $662,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $229,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

