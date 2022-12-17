Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $426,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

