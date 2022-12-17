Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00.

