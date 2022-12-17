Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 2,202 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,628,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.