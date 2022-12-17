Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 579 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.09.

United Rentals stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

