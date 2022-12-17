Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $230.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.33.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $232.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

