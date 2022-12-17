Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

