Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,334 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

