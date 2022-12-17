Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,700 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $87,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

About Ready Capital

RC opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

