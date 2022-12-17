Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

