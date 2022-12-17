Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

