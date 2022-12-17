Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Shares of CI opened at $327.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

