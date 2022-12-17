Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $747,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.6% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 183,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

