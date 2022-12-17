Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Lennar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

