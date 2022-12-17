Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

