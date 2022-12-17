Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

LON HYVE opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.28. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.20 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Shashoua acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($67,476.38).

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

Further Reading

