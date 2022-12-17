Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

