Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

