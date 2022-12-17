Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $271.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.95.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

