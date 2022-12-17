Investors Buy Large Volume of Renren Put Options (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENNGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,793% compared to the average daily volume of 355 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Stock Down 0.7 %

RENN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Renren has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Renren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

