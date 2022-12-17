Investors Buy Large Volume of Renren Put Options (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,793% compared to the average daily volume of 355 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Stock Down 0.7 %

RENN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Renren has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Renren Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

