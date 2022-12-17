Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $19.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

