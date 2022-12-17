iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

IAU opened at $34.00 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

