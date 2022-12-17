J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.98) to GBX 206 ($2.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 231.50 ($2.84).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 217.90 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.35.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.