Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 2,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

