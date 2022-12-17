Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 8,352 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

