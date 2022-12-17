Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

