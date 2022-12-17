Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

